US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, said he intends to run for re-election and would likely make a final decision by early next year, after declaring the results of Tuesday's midterm elections good for democracy. He said his family wanted him to run and he did not feel rushed to make a final decision. US President Joe Biden Slams Twitter, Says Elon Musk Bought Outfit ‘That Spews Lies Across the World’

Joe Biden to Run For President Again?

U.S. President Joe Biden said he plans to run for re-election and will likely make a final decision by early next year https://t.co/XOpKN1oaGVpic.twitter.com/goQNZ6slod — Reuters (@Reuters) November 10, 2022

