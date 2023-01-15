A plane carrying about 72 people from Kathmandu crashed in Nepal's Pokhara this morning, Yeti Airlines said. 16 dead bodies have been recovered from the wreckage. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft. It crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines said. Nepal Plane Crash: Aircraft With 68 Passenger Crashes on Runway at Pokhara Airport (Watch Video)

Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes in Pokhara:

#UPDATE | Aircraft crash at Pokhara Airport in Nepal | "10 foreign nationals, including 2 infants were on board," Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

