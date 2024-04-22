A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a group of people saving a car driver after his vehicle was involved in an accident in Minnesota. According to reports, the group of people came together to save the driver as his car caught fire after crashing on the I-94 highway in the US State of Minnesota. It is reported that the driver of the vehicle got stuck inside the burning vehicle and couldn't get out. The 44-second video clip shows people coming together and saving the driver as they get hit by the scorching flames. As the video moves further, a highway worker is seen smashing the car's window as the group of people pull the man out of the car, thereby saving his life. US: Woman Jumps From Ambulance in Middle of Heavy Traffic on Los Angeles Freeway, Runs Away; Viral Video Surfaces.

Good Samaritans Pull Out Driver Out of Burning Car

NEW: A group of Good Samaritans save a driver in Minnesota from his burning car after he got in a crash on the I-94 highway. The driver was stuck in the burning vehicle and couldn't get out. The group who pulled him out said they were getting hit in the face by the scorching… pic.twitter.com/SIjuwCEG3y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2024

