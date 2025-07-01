The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in northern Utah was repeatedly targeted by gunfire over several nights last month, raising concerns of a hate crime. Multiple shots struck the temple’s dome, arches, and windows, including areas near the main worship hall. The first shooting was reported on June 18, initially mistaken for fireworks, but bullet holes were discovered the next day. CCTV footage captured a vehicle stopping near the temple and firing over 20 rounds before fleeing the scene. Authorities are investigating the incidents, with hate crime motivation yet to be confirmed. Idaho Shooting: Suspect Who Ambushed and Shot Firefighters Responding to Wildfire at Canfield Mountain Found Dead.

Gunfire Hits ISKCON Temple in Utah

BREAKING: Gunfire at ISKCON temple in Utah, USA. The incident happened during the night time (local Utah time) while many were present inside the temple. pic.twitter.com/PMkIc8NIQR — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)