Elon Musk has approached AI experts with the goal of setting up a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, according to a report. Musk has been pursuing Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who just departed Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit. Elon Musk-Owned Twitter’s Revenue Nosedived 40% in December As Advertisers Left, Says Report.

Elon Musk Working on Alternative to ChatGPT:

