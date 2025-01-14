On Monday, January 13, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that all flags across Texas state buildings and the Texas Capitol would be raised to full-staff on January 20, 2025, in honour of Inauguration Day. The decision aligns with a federal statute requiring the US flag to be displayed prominently during significant national observances, including the inauguration of a new President. In an official notification, Governor Greg Abbott reflected on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter and also acknowledged his enduring impact on the nation. "President Carter’s steadfast leadership leaves a legacy that will be felt for generations to come,” Abbott said. As a mark of respect, flags have been flown at half-staff for 30 days in Texas," he said. Abbott also said that the country will mark a historic transition of power on January 20 with the inauguration of Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States. "While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America," he added. Donald Trump, Barack Obama Share Laughs As Kamala Harris Watches Them Bond At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral, Video Goes Viral.

Texas Governor Orders Us Flags To Be Flown at Full-Staff on Inauguration Day

JUST IN: Texas Governor Abbott orders U.S. flags to be flown at full-staff on Inauguration Day, defying Biden's order to honor Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/sFrX4nxOkq — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)