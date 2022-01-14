World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended two new drugs for COVID-19, providing yet more options for treating the disease. The first drug, Baricitinib, is strongly recommended for patients with severe or critical COVID-19. Baricitinib is an oral drug, used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. WHO has also conditionally recommended the use of a monoclonal antibody drug, Sotrovimab, for treating mild or moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization.

