US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 20, signed a proclamation that will require a new annual USD 100,000 fee (around INR 90 lakh) for H-1B visa applications and renewals, while also rolling out a USD 1 million “gold card” visa as a potential pathway to US citizenship. Amid this, a video has gone viral on social media, which shows Donald Trump interrupting an Indian journalist, allegedly mocking her over the mispronunciation of a word during a press conference. In the video, the journalist can be heard asking the President a question regarding the H1B visas and tech companies. However, Trump fails to understand the question and says, "Big tax? Big tech? BIG TECH. I wish you would speak more clearly." The video of the exchange has gone viral on social media. After Trump's H1-B visa jolt, major companies such as Meta and Microsoft went into a huddle on Saturday morning and urged all their H-1B visa holders to not leave the US, at least for at least 14 days. H-1B Visa Fee: What Was the Previous Fee and What Will Be the New Fee Breakup? All You Need to Know After Donald Trump Administration’s Latest Immigration Move.

‘Wish You Would Speak More Clearly’: Donald Trump to Indian Journalist

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump interrupted an Indian journalist asking about H1B visas, correcting her accent: "Big tax? Big tech? BIG TECH. I wish you would speak more clearly." 😳 The moment’s gone viral on X, sparking debates about respect and communication. pic.twitter.com/ThAgTeqnfC — Siddharth (@Siddharth_00001) September 20, 2025

Trump Fails to Understand Question, Mocks Indian Journalist's Accent

Trump mocked accent of an Indian Journalist. Trump: "I wish you would speak more clearly. Big tax? Big tech? BIG TECH? It's BIG TECH." His supporters on internet are too happy about it. Modi did the right thing by calling him Do-Land Trump and I hope he does it again. pic.twitter.com/hz2B4s6eUb — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)