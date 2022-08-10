New Delhi, Aug 10: The Indian badminton contingent is back home after a brilliant performance at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Chirag Shetty were on Wednesday welcomed by supporters and family members with bouquets at the Hyderabad airport early after they returned from Birmingham. PV Sindhu Wins Gold Medal at CWG 2022: Fans Shower Praises on Ace Indian Shuttler After Her Success in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India finished its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Sindhu clinched India's first gold medal in badminton at the CWG 2022 and the first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career. Sindhu defeated Canada's Michelle. Whereas, Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bagged gold in the badminton men's doubles. Srikanth won the bronze medal in the men's singles final after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18. CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Hopes to Meet PM Narendra Modi Soon After Her Gold Medal Win.

Meanwhile, the World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen came from behind against Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia to win the gold medal in the men's singles final. The event marked 20-year-old Lakshya's maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian lost the opening game 19-21 after a hard fought battle but bounced back to win a memorable gold on the closing day.

