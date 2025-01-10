Virat Kohli's dismissals in the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 were one of the talking points of the series, primarily because of the similarity in patterns. The right-hander, who is one of the mainstays of the India national cricket team batting, found himself fishing for deliveries outside the off-stump, being dismissed in the same manner for a total of eight times. This is however not the first time that the star cricketer has been troubled by deliveries outside the off-stump. In nine innings, Virat Kohli scored just 190 runs at an average of 23.75.'Someone Should’ve Told Virat Kohli, Don’t Play This Shot’, States Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh on Star Indian Batter’s Struggles in BGT 2024–25.

Watch All of Virat Kohli's Dismissals in the IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25:

