Ahead of IPL 2020, Star Sports Launches 'Khel Bolega' TVC Along with BCCI

IPL 2020 (Photo Credits : Twitter /@IPL)

Mumbai, February 24: The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever has caught on early this year with fan expectations and chatter pouring in much ahead of the start of the tournament, triggered further with the announcement of the schedule last week. In response to the social media chatter, Star Sports has launched 'Khel Bolega', a TVC along with the BCCI.

'Khel Bolega' indicates that the coming season will clearly end the response to all the chatter (#BolBakar) surrounding the IPL when the player performances will speak for themselves -- with the hashtag #KhelBolega, translated in English as -- "The game will do the talking". MS Dhoni Trolled in IPL 2020 Latest Ad Campaign, CSK Share Captain Cool’s Photo While Watching the Indian Premier League Promotional Video.

The TVC highlights the non-stop fan chatter and features plenty of colourful motifs and pop culture references symbolising the pan India nature of the IPL. The fast-paced narration reflects the constantly changing chatter that develops around the IPL.

The film was released in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali across TV and digital and is a start to an integrated marketing communications campaign to the season.

The 13th edition of the IPL is slated to begin from March 29.