After a stint of low scores in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik went back to his prime against Kings XI Punjab and played a sensational knock. Coming to bat at number five in the 11th over, Karthik had the onus not just to stabilize the innings but also score runs at a high pace. The 35-year-old rose to the occasions played one of the best knocks in IPL 20202 so far. He smashed the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi all over the park and brought up a half-century off just 22 balls. Fans were enthralled seeing the wicket-keeper’s blitzes as social media got filled with praises. KXIP vs KKR Score Updates of IPL 2020.

Karthik was under the pump before the game as his previous performances in the seasons were somewhat underwhelming. However, the right-handed batsman redeemed himself in style at Abu Dhabi. In total, Karthik scored 58 runs in mere 29 balls which includes eight boundaries and two staggering sixes. However, the veteran’s job isn’t over yet as the veteran has to come good as a captain for guiding KKR to their fourth victory of the season. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati hailed Karthik’s blitzes. Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill Involved in Comical Run-Out During KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Match.

Irfan Pathan Impressed!!

Brilliant return to form by @DineshKarthik 👍 good to see a senior pro fighting out those mind battles; which are hard to combat sometimes! #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2020

Memes In Action!!

#KXIPvsKKR KXIP preparing for Russell ... Meanwhile Dinesh Karthik : pic.twitter.com/zqrBLxS99U — Rational Ladka (@rationalladka) October 10, 2020

More Appreciations!!

Back In Form!!

Hilarious!!

Shah Rukh Khan Loves It!!

Apart from Karthik, opener Shubman Gill scored 57 as Kolkata Knight Riders piled up 164/6 while batting first. The total is indeed not a small one, but tackling the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran will take some beating. A lot will certainly depend upon Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine who have bowled some impressive spells in the tournament and will have to come good again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).