The first match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament saw the Asia Lions registering a slim nine-run win over India Maharajas. While the World Giants also secured a slim two-run win against India Maharajas in the second game of the competition. The third game of the tournament will occur between Asia Lions and World Giants. Coming to the match analysis for both the sides, for Asia Lions, they will hope that their batters perform their natural duties like they did in their opening match. When it comes to analysing their bowlers' performance, Asia Lions' bowlers were able to execute their plans and got crucial wickets regularly which ultimately helped them secure a narrow win.

In the other hand, World Giants' opening batters, Aaron Finch and Shane Watson, were able to get off to a flying start which eventually helped them post a challenging total of 166. Even though their bowlers could scalp more than two wickets but they paired up and scalped five wickets among each other which helped them restrict India Maharajas to 164, thus ensuring a slim two-run victory.

When Is Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match (Know date, time, and, venue)

The Asia Lions vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Asia Lions vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 match on TV.

How To Watch Asia Lions vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites to catch the action live at a nominal subscription.

