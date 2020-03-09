Asia XI vs World XI, Mujib 100 T20 Cup 2020 Likely to be Canceled Amid Coronavirus Threat, Virat Kohli’s Participation Also in Doubt: Report

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: PTI)

The coronavirus threat has already resulted in the cancellation of many events, including sports tournaments around the world. The threat is prevalent in the Indian subcontinent as well, and now as per a report, the Asia XI vs World XI matches in Dhaka could be cancelled. The two teams will face-off in Dhaka on March 18 and 21 to commemorate birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Asia Cup 2020 Likely to be held in Bangladesh, Report Cites Possible Deal Between PCB and BCB.

Even though Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have already named the squads for the exhibition tournament, it is reportedly going to be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus threat. “Yes it is doubtful (the match between Asia XI and World XI) though nothing is confirmed,’’ a BCB official was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy.

“We have decided to sell only one ticket to one person during the two T20s against Zimbabwe. The government have directed to discourage public gathering and following that we have taken this initiative,’’ the official added. Asia XI vs World XI Squads Announced by BCB for Mujib 100 T20 Cup Bangladesh 2020; Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan Among Indians Named for Tournament.

Indian players Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami are part of the Asia XI squad. However, Kohli’s participation seems to be in doubt as he has been named in India’s squad for series against South Africa.