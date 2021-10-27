Australia and Sri Lanka are about to cross paths in the T20 World Cup 2021 competition at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The match would be played at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia began their tournament on a high by beating South Africa in the first game. So did Sri Lanka, who pulled off a spectacular chase against Bangladesh. Having remained unbeaten after one game each, both sides clash in what is expected to be a good contest. But Australia would have a slight edge as they have a lot of experience and depth in their batting as well as bowling. AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka too have some quality performers with the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka on the batting front with Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana leading their bowling attack. The versatility of Wanindu Hasaranga too would be key once again as Sri Lanka eye a second successive win. Fans making fantasy teams on Dream11 would be well-acquainted with the fact that the captain wins double points while in the case of the vice-captain the points are multiplied x1.5 times. Let us take a look at the recommendations for the captain and vice-captain's slots for this match.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Josh Hazlewood

The Australian right-arm quick bowler has been a star for the Australian side in the T20 World Cup and he displayed his skills wonderfully, not only thwarting the flow of runs but also taking important wickets whenever he is given the ball. He has carried his form from the IPL where he won the title with Chennai Super Kings and once again, Australia would hope that gets a couple or more wickets at the beginning of the innings to push Sri Lanka on the backfoot.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Charith Asalanka

Very little was known about him before the match against Bangladesh and now, well, he can be the game-changer for Sri Lanka as they take on the mighty Australians. Asalanka smashed an unbeaten 80 against Bangladesh in an innings that was attractive and destructive at the same time and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka would hope the left-hander to stand up and perform again against one of the heavyweight sides in Group 1.

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XIs

Australia Likely Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).