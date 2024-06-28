India qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final with a 69-run victory over defending champions England. With this, India made it to the final for the first time since 2014 where they had lost the summit clash to Sri Lanka in Bangladesh. You can check the Indian national cricket team vs England national cricket team scorecard here. Batting first, Rohit Sharma's half-century, Suryakumar Yadav's 47 and cameos from Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel guided India to 171/7 on a pitch where batting was tough due to the uneven bounce. In response, England were bowled out for just runs with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel taking three wickets each. India continue their unbeaten run and will face another undefeated team in South Africa in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29. With this win, India also gained some redemption for their 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal defeat to England by 10 wickets.

India Beat England, Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final vs South Africa

