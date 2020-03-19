Cheteshwar Pujara Responds to Virat Kohli's Concern About His Slow Strike Rate, ‘Can’t be Virender Sehwag or David Warner’

Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cheteshwar Pujara was under the scanner for his strike rate during the recently concluded New Zealand Test Series. During the series, the Indian cricket captain was asked if Pujara was told to change his batting approach. Virat Kohli in return said that the message was conveyed to him. Now, Saurashtra batsman has an answer to the same and said that he cannot be Virender Sehwag or David Warner. If one may recall, Pujara had taken 81 balls to score 11 runs on the board. Che agreed that he cannot score runs as quickly as Virender Sehwag or David Warner and takes his time to score runs. Cheteshwar Pujara in Doubt for Reminder of Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Final Between Saurashtra and Bengal Due to Back Spasms.

“I know I can’t be a David Warner or Virender Sehwag but if a normal batsman takes time there is nothing wrong in that,” said Chestehwar Pujara. The entire batting unit collapsed like a pack of card and the Indians lost a couple of games. This was India’s first loss in the World Test Championship. Pujara was asked by a netizen during the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on why he takes so much of a time to score to which the batsman said that his job is to ensure that the team wins all the time. He also said that there are many other batsmen who take time to score runs but he is pinpointed.

After the first the Test match in Wellington, Virat Kohli had said that being defensive is not helping the team. While speaking about Pujara, Kohli said, "He (Pujara) is someone who absorbs the pressure really well but after a certain stage in the innings there comes a time when the team needs few runs in those situations. That's where we felt that he has the ability to capitalise. It was just about conveying that to him. He has worked hard on his game," Kohli told reporters after the 1st Test.