Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on September 20, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are yet to get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy and will be hoping to break that run this year. The two teams will be led by up and coming Indian players such as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul and will be eager to start on a positive note with a win. DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI vs Kings XI Punjab for Indian Premier League Match 2.

Both teams are filled with international superstars, all of them who would like to make their mark on the competition. KXIP boast the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran while DC have Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis in their ranks. Last time IPL was played in UAE, the Mohali-side made it to the finals and will be looking to go one further, Delhi will also have similar objectives. So before the teams face each other on the field, here are some key battles that could decide the outcome of the game. DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Likely Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals for Indian Premier League Match 2.

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

Both the players will play a crucial role in determining their team’s position come the end of the season. KL Rahul will open the batting for KXIP and has been the leader for the team, scoring runs aplenty in the last two seasons. Similarly, Kagiso Rabada will be leading the bowling attack for DC and will have a huge responsibility of dealing with KL Rahul.

Glenn Maxwell vs Ravi Ashwin

Glenn Maxwell was bought by Punjab during the player auction also December and was their most expensive player. The Australian has been in good form in recent months and will play a cruciual role in the middle order. Meanwhile, Ravi Ashwin moved from Punjab to Delhi ahead of the new season and will have a point to prove against his old employers. Plus Maxwell has a great record against Ashwin.

Rishabh Pant vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Rishabh Pant has a point to prove after losing his place in the limited-overs Indian team and this IPL couple pave a way for him regain that spot. Coming in the middle order, Pant will look to play his natural game and keep the scoring rate high and the onus to stop him could fall on Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The Afghanistan bowler will be a trump card for KXIP and this battle could very well determine the outcome of the game.

