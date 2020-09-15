Cricket fever is very high as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just a few days away. Preparations of all the teams are underway, and fans active on social media must be aware of the fact. The upcoming season is even more significant as it will mark the return of many prominent players after a long coronavirus-induced halt. Recently, Dream11, who are the title sponsors for IPL 2020, released an advertisement campaign #YeApnaGameHai in which MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant can be seen playing street cricket aka gully cricket. Rohit Sharma Goes Down Memory Lane, Remembers Gully Cricket Days.

Unlike the tight rules at the professional level, the regulations in gully cricket are formed based on circumstances and this ad campaign shows that only. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma can be seen getting selected in a team through a unique method while his teammate Hardik Pandya bowls with mobile phone in one hand. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni bizarrely dismissed a batsman and Rishabh Pant’s keeping position is absolutely hilarious. The TVC didn’t take long in getting viral as gully cricket fans were able to relate with the players. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 will go underway on September 19 with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Owing to the COVID-19 concerns, the matches will be played inside closed doors. However, great entertainment is still guaranteed as all the sides are eager to make a mark in the T20 extravaganza.

