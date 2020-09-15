Rohit Sharma might be one of the best batsmen going around in world cricket, but he hasn't forgotten his gully cricket days. The Mumbai Indians recently went down memory lane and recalled the time when he was "just Ro." While sharing an advertisement video featuring Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni and many other Indian cricketers, the veteran cricketer revealed that his love for the game started in the streets where he used to play with his friends. Rohit even said that his gully cricket days have played a crucial role in his success. Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cute Little Moments’ With Daughter Samaira Will Make You Go Aww!

"My love for cricket started in the gully, with my friends where I was just Ro. Not India's Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, just Ro. All that I have achieved is on the back of those gully cricket days with my friends. #MajorMissing, I'm sure you miss gully cricket too. Stay strong, stay safe," wrote the 33-year-old on the picture-sharing website. Fans were clearly able to relate with Rohit's thoughts as the comment section got flooded with praises. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

View Post:

As of now, Rohit Sharma is in UAE, preparing for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Despite not playing the game for a long time amid the coronavirus-induced break, the dashing batsman hasn't looked rusty in the net sessions and is looking determined to guide Mumbai Indians to their fifth title.

Defending champions MI already had a strong team with skipper Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks. However, the addition of Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn has strengthened the four-time winning team even more. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will begin their title defence against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

