The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start on February 19, 2025, after the conclusion of the schedule and venue saga. But there might be one more twist as More than 160 politicians from England have signed a letter condemning the "insidious dystopia" in Afghanistan. They have also formally requested the England cricket side to boycott the match against Afghanistan to show support, as per Sky Sports News. The ECB (England Cricket Board) refused to take action and added that it would prefer to take unified rather than unilateral action. England's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Joe Root Returns, Jos Buttler to Captain; No Place for Ben Stokes.

The England national cricket team side is slotted in Group B alongside the 2023 Champions Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. As per the schedule, England will start the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 22 with a match against Australia. And the side will take on Afghanistan on February 26 in Lahore.

Replying to the Politicians’ request, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday it would prefer to take unified rather than unilateral action. The statement reads, "We must stand against sex apartheid and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked." Australia, England, India in Talks With ICC for Two-Tier Test Cricket System: Report.

In the UK parliament, MPs and peers like Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, and Lord Kinnock, have signed a strongly-worded letter written by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi. The letter condemns the "insidious dystopia" unfolding in Afghanistan where women have been effectively prevented from taking part in organised sport since the Islamic extremist group returned to power in 2021. This also left the Afghanistan Cricket Board out of step with International Cricket Council rules. The signed letter states, ECB should refuse the 50-over group game on 26 February, the letter said, "to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated.

