England Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After the T20I series, India Women take on England Women in the three game One-Day International (ODI) series. The Women in Blue won the historic five-match T20I series 3-2 and now will be looking to extend their dominance in ODIs as well. Meanwhile, for ENG W vs IND W live streaming online and TV channel telecast options you can scroll down. Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women's National Cricket Team Captain, Reacts On Meeting With King Charles III at St James Palace in London (Watch Video).

Head to head India and England have met each other 76 times in Women’s ODIs. England lead the H2H record slightly with 40 wins while India have managed to win 34 matches with two games failing to produce a result.

It will be interesting to see how India convert the 20-over format form to 50 overs. With ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 set to begin in two months time both the teams will be looking to settle their playing XI issues in this series.

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI 2025 Date Wednesday, July 16 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Rose Bowl, Southampton Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, 4 Kannada (live telecast) and SonyLIV and FanCode (live streaming)

When is England Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the India Women's National Cricket Team in the first ODI of the three-match series, on Thursday, July 16. The ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton and starts at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Confident India Eye ODI Domination After Historic T20 Triumph Against England.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the England Women vs India Women 2025 series. Fans can watch ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Kannada TV channels. For the ENG-W vs IND-W 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of ENG-W vs IND-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of England Women vs India Women ODIs in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI series live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass.

