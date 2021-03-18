KL Rahul has been at the receiving end of a bunch of criticism lately due to his lean patch. During the third T20I against England, the dashing opener recorded his third duck in his last four innings, and many fans even questioned his place in the team. One such netizen called Rahul' overrated' but got a befitting reply from Harsha Bhogle. It all happened after Rahul was dismissed for the duck in the third encounter. Following his failure, a fan took to Twitter and wrote: "KL Rahul the most overrated T-20 batsman." Commentator Harsha Bhogle wasn't amused by the netizen's remark as he defended the dasher with an apt response. KL Rahul Equals Unwanted Record with Third Duck in Last Four T20Is.

"What!! He is an outstanding, genuinely world class player. He is just going through a lean patch like everyone does at some point," Bhogle wrote while reacting to the fan's tweet. As mentioned above, it was indeed a fitting reply from the renowned cricket as Rahul emerged as the cornerstone of India's white-ball team in the last year. He still is the fourth-ranked T20I batsman and would like to gain his lost touch soon. Meanwhile, let's look at how Bhogle reacted to Rahul's defence. Is India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Harsha Bhogle Defends Rahul!!

What!! He is an outstanding, genuinely world class player. He is just going through a lean patch like everyone does at some point https://t.co/qhFOqyjZGJ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also came out in Rahul's support by calling the Karnataka batsman a 'champion player.' He (KL Rahul) has been a champions player. He'll continue to be one of our main players, along with Rohit at the top of the order. It's a matter of five-six balls in this format," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the third game.

Meanwhile, England currently lead the five-match series 2-1, and a win in the fourth encounter would seal the deal for them. Hence, the upcoming contest, which takes place on Thursday (March 18), will be a do-or-die encounter for the Men in Blue, and they must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).