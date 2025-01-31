Indian national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket after 13 years and played for Delhi Cricket team against Railways in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Fans were anxious to watch Kohli bat. And when he arrived, the crowd cheered for him the loudest. His every shot was celebrated. Unfortunately, Kohli lasted for 15 deliveries only and got out on six runs. Himanshu Sangwan claimed his wicket. Fans praised the ‘unplayable’ delivery and reacted to Virat Kohli’s wicket. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Star India Batter's Off Stump Gets Knocked Over By Himanshu Sangwan During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Fan Blames 'PR'

@Nicks103 itni PR karke public bulayi isliye 😂😂 — Lokesh (@LokeshSabharwa1) January 31, 2025

Fan Requesting Kohli to Retire

Embarrassing - kohli is cooked and should call it a day — Sri Rajasekar (@SriRajasekar) January 31, 2025

Fan on Himanshu Sangwan's Reaction

Himanshu Sangwan Virat Kohli ka wicket lene ke baad pic.twitter.com/n8iEqBdmne — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) January 31, 2025

Fan Showing His Cricket Knowledge

That was a terrible, very loose shot from Virat Kohli. He tried to dictate but failed miserably, can’t hit yourself out of bad form. Well bowled Himanshu Sangwan 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hWHeUx2rg2 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 31, 2025

'Crowd Ki Ijjat Bhi Na Paaye'

Itne crowd ki ijjat bhi na bacha paye Virat Kohli?? Himanshu Sangwan celebration after taking Kohli Wicket 🤡#ViratKohli #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/hFl3fuR5Sk — Strength_𝕏 (@Masum__007) January 31, 2025

