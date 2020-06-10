Sachin Tendulkar Shares His First Memory Of Yuvraj Singh on One-Year Anniversary of Latter’s Retirement (See Post)

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Sachin Tendulkar)

On June 10, 2019, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The all-rounder was one of the very best to don the Blue jersey and was an inspirational figure both on and off the game. A year after Yuvraj bid adieu to the game, Sachin Tendulkar paid his tribute to the former all-rounder and shared his first memory with the 38-year-old. Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi After One of Year of Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement, Say ‘Legends Never Retire’.

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to acknowledge the all-rounder's contribution to Indian cricket and asked him to keep inspiring the younger generation. The master-blaster in a heartwarming post shared his first impression of Yuvraj and how the left-handed batsmen caught his eye. Sachin Tendulkar Skips Wearing Ankle Weights, Urges Netizens to Be Fit (Watch Video).

‘Yuvi, the first glimpse the world got of you may have been in the Champions Trophy in 2000 but my first memory of you was during the Chennai camp. I couldn’t help but notice how athletic & deceptively quick you were at point.’ Said Sachin.

‘What I also realised that you had a wonderful 6 hitting ability & it was evident you could clear any ground in the world with ease. ‪We’ve shared so many memorable moments playing for India together and it was an absolute joy to have you as a teammate. God Bless and keep inspiring the younger generation.’ The Indian cricketing great added.

Yuvraj Singh was selected for the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy on back of his impressive performances at the U-19 level. The all-rounder made his debut for the national side at the same tournament against Kenya and caught the attention of the world with a man of the match performance against Australia in the quarterfinals.

Over the years, the Chandigarh-born cricketer became one of the cornerstones of Indian cricket, playing crucial roles in the national team’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup triumphs.