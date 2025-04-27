Mumbai, April 27: The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will launch in India on April 30, 2025, with the same quad-camera design as the other models but with other notable features and specifications. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G is the newest smartphone with a larger battery, fast-charging support and high-resolution rear cameras for better results. In terms of performance, the Moto Edge 60 Pro will come with a powerful MediaTek processor.

Motorola confirmed that its Edge 60 Pro would have several AI features, such as AI Playlist Studio, AI Image Studio, AI Signature Style, smart connect with Moto AI and more. Motorola will allow customers to choose from the available AIs, such as Perplexity, Copilot, and Gemini, based on their preferences. Motorola's Edge 60 Pro will succeed Motorola Edge 50 Pro, launched in April 2024. CMF Phone 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Nothing’s CMF.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications and Features

The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Pro will launch in India with a 50MP primary camera with a LYT-700C sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. On the front, the company will offer a 50MP camera for taking high-quality selfies. The camera system will allow up to 50MP AI super zoom and 3x optical zoom. Moto Edge 60 Pro will have a 6.77-inch quad-curved pOLED display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It will have Water Touch 3.0, SGS Eye Care Protection and 10-bit HDR10+ support.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor that scores up to 1.5 million (claimed) on AnTuTu benchmarks. It will be mated with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. To power up the device, the company will add a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. For better protection, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will come with an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. One UI 7 Update: Samsung Starts Rolling Out OS Update for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India; Check Features and Other Details.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price (Expected)

Motorola may launch around INR 30,000 in India. The reports suggested that the base variant could be priced at INR 32,000. In Europe, it is expected to cost EUR 599 (around INR 58,000). However, in India, it may launch at an affordable price. The smartphone will be available in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow and Pantone Sparkling Grape colours.

