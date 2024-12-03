ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been in the news for the wrong reasons as the venue and schedule of the next year’s mega competition were not confirmed. With the tournament a few months away, there were questions over the same. At first, the BCCI refused to send the Indian team across the border to Pakistan citing security reasons and had suggested a hybrid model. As per the suggestion, India’s game would be played at a neutral venue – which later was confirmed as UAE. However, after long discussions, the PCB suggested that they could be persuaded to follow the hybrid model if the ICC also accepts to hold any future India vs Pakistan match on Indian soil in natural territory. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai? Here's What UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali Has To Say (Watch Video).

PCB Source shed light on the issue and said, “We have presented a fair solution. If India does not accept it, they cannot expect us to send our team there in the future. If an ICC event is held in India, their team would also need to play finals or key matches in Dubai, ensuring parity." ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Makes Startling Revelation, 'Hybrid Model Had Already Been Signed Earlier'.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also mentioned the same formula and reasons. He said, “We will do what’s best for cricket. It’s definitely not a hybrid formula, but if a new formula is formed, it will be an equal one. We will not allow one-sided decisions. Decision should be based on equality." It is also reported that PCB is seeking a higher share in ICC’s distribution formula. If ICC were to accept PCB’s conditions, it would throw major doubt over the venue of the high-profile clash if Pakistan and India square off in upcoming tournaments.

