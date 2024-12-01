Jay Shah took a major step in his administrative career. The 35-year-old took the charge of the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, December 1. After becoming the new chairman of the ICC, Jay Shah shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) and said he was deeply honoured to begin his new role. The 35-year-old Shah became the youngest person to become the chairman of the ICC. He took the role from Greg Barclay, who didn't seek a third term. Jay Shah Begins Tenure As ICC Chairman, Outlines Plans on Olympics and Women’s Cricket.

Jay Shah Takes Major Step in His Career

I am deeply honoured to begin my role as ICC Chair today. Cricket is a sport that unites millions across the globe, and this is a moment of immense responsibility and opportunity. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 1, 2024

Jay Shah Reacts After Becoming ICC Chairman

From grassroots initiatives to marquee events, my vision is to make cricket accessible to more people while ensuring its evolution meets the aspirations of fans worldwide. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)