BGT – Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series is just days away and everyone is looking at Virat Kohli and India national cricket team batters to deliver in tough conditions. The recent whitewash against New Zealand was demotivating, especially since the batters’ performances were very disappointing. But Irfan Pathan supported Virat Kohli and gave reasons for his prediction. He mentioned that Kohli’s performance against pacers during ‘poor’ form was still good and given the fact that Virat performs well under pressure conditions will help him bat better. Check out Pathan’s complete post. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Ravi Shastri Picks Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon To Shine With Ball for Australia; Warns India of Steve Smith’s Challenge.

Irfan Pathan Predicts Virat Kohli to Excel at Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Why I believe Virat Kohli will excel in Australia: 1️⃣ He thrives against pace. Despite his recent dip in Test form, his numbers against pace remain exceptional. Australia’s fast and bouncy pitches will play to his strengths. 2️⃣ Kohli feeds off energy and big challenges. The… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 20, 2024

