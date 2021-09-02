The absence of Ravichandran Ashwin from the Indian squad against England has been a constant feature of this Test series so far. The off-spinner, who is also the second-ranked bowler in Test cricket has found it difficult to break into the side even when fast bowlers have had injuries and have, at times, proven to be ineffective, the Leeds Test being an example. Ravindra Jadeja, the spin bowling option India has opted for so far, has also not much threat with the ball in hand. It was widely reported before the third match that Ashwin would potentially make it to the starting XI with Ishant Sharma likely to be benched. But Virat Kohli and the team management's decision to not include the off-spinner once again for the fourth Test match at the Oval has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows and questions. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: Nasser Hussain Wants Ravichandran Ashwin To Play at the Oval in Place of Ishant Sharma

As a matter of fact, Twitter was filled with people reacting to this decision and many weren't able to accept the fact that the ace spinner once again missed out. Check out some reactions:

Absolute madness!

The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

'Ashwin should have played'

I'm going to stick my neck out and say that I may not agree with @imVkohli & the management's chosen XI, but I admire their courage & conviction. The media and fans would have been far easier on them if they had picked Ashwin, regardless of the match result. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 2, 2021

'Death wish'

I can't believe they left out Ashwin again, on England's most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish -- as if you want to lose! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2021

'Surprising decision indeed'

Am a little surprised that @ashwinravi99 has been omitted from this 4th Test #ENGvIND at The Oval.@abutch58 @markbutcher72 would know more about the pitches at Surrey CCC. Your thoughts gentlemen? — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) September 2, 2021

So so surprised!

So so surprised not to see Ashwin as part of the Test match🤷🏽‍♀️#offiessticktogether — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 2, 2021

'Really hope it works'

I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021

With the Test series 1-1, India needed to have a game-changing bowler like Ashwin in their ranks and he definitely would have given the side a better option with the bat down the order.

