The absence of Ravichandran Ashwin from the Indian squad against England has been a constant feature of this Test series so far. The off-spinner, who is also the second-ranked bowler in Test cricket has found it difficult to break into the side even when fast bowlers have had injuries and have, at times, proven to be ineffective, the Leeds Test being an example. Ravindra Jadeja, the spin bowling option India has opted for so far, has also not much threat with the ball in hand. It was widely reported before the third match that Ashwin would potentially make it to the starting XI with Ishant Sharma likely to be benched. But Virat Kohli and the team management's decision to not include the off-spinner once again for the fourth Test match at the Oval has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows and questions. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: Nasser Hussain Wants Ravichandran Ashwin To Play at the Oval in Place of Ishant Sharma

As a matter of fact, Twitter was filled with people reacting to this decision and many weren't able to accept the fact that the ace spinner once again missed out. Check out some reactions:

With the Test series 1-1, India needed to have a game-changing bowler like Ashwin in their ranks and he definitely would have given the side a better option with the bat down the order.

