Mumbai, January 29: England defeated India by 26 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive, making the scoreline 2-1. Let's look at the top performers in Rajkot.

1. Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett (Photo credit: Twitter @ICC)

Duckett played a crucial role in England's triumph in Rajkot, scoring a half-century that not only helped his team but also reaffirmed his place in the T20 setup. His attacking approach paid off as he played a match-winning knock of 51 off 28 deliveries, which included seven boundaries, and two sixes. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: England Keeps T20I Series Alive by Thwarting India With 26-Run Win.

2. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Chakravarthy had an impressive outing in the first innings, picking up five wickets for 24 runs in his four-over spell.

3. Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid (Photo: @englandcricket/X)

Adil Rashid, with his precision and skill craft, made the life of the hosts a nightmare. When India set out to chase down 172, Rashid, with his mastery of spin bowling, overwhelmed the Men in Blue. He finished with the figures of 1/15 in his four overs. England’s Veteran Spinner Adil Rashid Climbs to Top of ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings 2025.

4. Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton (Photo Credit: X/@surreycricket)

The right-arm fast bowler picked up 3/23 in his four overs.

5. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Pandya showcased his all-round skills, he picked up 2/33 in his four overs and put up a gritty 40 off 35 balls while chasing 172.

6. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone in action (Photo credit: X @englandcricket)

The English middle-order batter smashed 43 off 24 deliveries, which included a boundary and five maximums.