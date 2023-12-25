ND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2023: It is time for longer format action on India's tour of South Africa 2023-24. The T20I series ended in a tie while India won the One-Day International (ODI) series. The two teams will now face-off in the two-match Test series with some big names returning to the fold. The Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The IND vs SA first Test will be played at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs SA on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test match. India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2023, Centurion Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at SuperSport Park.

The weather is expected to play spoilsport during the course of five days. And the pitch is expected to assist pacers as well. So, both the sides will be tempted to load their playing XIs with pacers given the overcast conditions as well. Meanwhile, in the IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the first Test we have picked six players from the South Africa team and five from Indian to complete our IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND).

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Shreyas Iyer (IND) and Keegan Petersen (SA).

All-rounders: Marco Jansen (SA).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Gerald Coetzee (SA).

IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Marco Jansen (vc).

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa Likely Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. IND vs SA: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Says KL Rahul ‘Confident’ About Wicketkeeping Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Keegan Petersen (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Gerald Coetzee (SA).

