India were taken to the limit by the West Indies but managed to hold out in a last-ball thriller to win the game by three runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a brilliant performance by Shikhar Dhawan and his team in a game where both sides showed desperately how much they wanted to win the game. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs WI 1st ODI match from Trinidad. India Eke Out Narrow Three-Run Win Over West Indies in 1st ODI, Take 1–0 Series Lead.

Riding on a brilliant knock by skipper Shihar Dhawan and half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, India posted a score of 308 runs on the board. In reply, West Indies showed great determination as Kyle Mayers and Brandon King took them close in a game they eventually lost by just three runs.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights

# India recorded their 68th win over West Indies in ODIs.

# This was India's sixth successive win over West Indies in the format

# Shikhar Dhawan scored his 36th ODI fifty

# Shubman Gill registered his maiden half-century in the format

# Shreyas Iyer scored his 10th fifty in One-Day Internationals

# Kyle Mayers scored his first half-century in the ODIs

# Brandon King registered his 3rd fifty in ODIs

Both teams will now turn their attention towards the second ODI game on Monday in Trinidad and Tobago. India will be aiming to seal the series meanwhile, hosts West Indies will be aiming to get back to winning ways and level the series.

