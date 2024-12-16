India Women will clash with West Indies Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India Women started the series with a clinical victory by 49 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues was dominant with the bat while Smriti Mandhana provided good support to her. With the ball Titas Sadhu showed that she can provide impact now at senior level too by scalping three wickets. Coming out of a one-sided ODI series defeat against Australia, India are currently toiling to bring some momentum behind them by performing as a unit. They will look to continue it when they take on West Indies in the second T20I. WPL 2025 Auction Highlights: Simran Shaikh Becomes Most Expensive Player of Mini-Auction in Bengaluru; Deandra Dottin, G Kamalini Fetch Massive Bids.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was short of runs in the first T20I. Deandra Dotting justified her WPL contract with runs while she only got the support of Qiana Joseph at the other end. Chinelle Henry also failed to contribute with the bat. Except Karishma Ramharack, bowlers hasn't been able to make an impact too. Fans are excited to see if India continue the winning stroke or West Indies sort the problems out and make a big comeback. Fans eager to know whether it will rain during the India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I 2024 will get the entire information here.

Navi Mumbai Weather Report

Fortunately for the fans, there is little to no chance of rainfall during the India Women vs West Indies Women second T20I 2024 at Navi Mumbai. The humidity is likely to stay between 49-55% and the chances of dew are late. Fans will be happy to see the weather forecast as they will be able to witness full action without any rain interruptions. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Preview: India Women’s Cricket Team Looks To Iron Out Flaws in Fielding Against West Indies.

DY Patil Stadium Field Pitch Report

The surface at the DY Patil Stadium is generally considered to be a good wicket for batting. Batters are very much likely to get good value for their shots on this surface and it is likely to be a good T20I game. Seamers will also get purchase from the surface, specifically in terms of bounce.

