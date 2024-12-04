Indian National Cricket Team have banned open net sessions in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after hordes of crowd assembled at Adelaide Oval on December 3 for India's practice, which became a distraction for the players. As many as 5,000 people turned up for India's open net session ahead of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide, which made the Team India players uncomfortable. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli Engage in Fierce Training Session Ahead of Adelaide Test.

As reported by The Age, a source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), constant requests for selfies during their batting and bowling drills and commentary over their practice, which include mocking that irking the crickets. Cricket Australia and BCCI held meetings regarding an open net session for India, which is the norm Down Under ahead of the Pink-Ball Test.

"India have expressed a preference for their remaining training sessions not to be open to the public to minimise potential noise or distractions,” a CA spokesperson. Virat Kohli's Record in Adelaide: A Look at How the Star Indian Batsman Has Performed at Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS Pink-Ball Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Earlier, India held their training at WACA ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 behind closed doors, where this tactic worked as Jasprit Bumrah and Co thrashed hosts in the Perth clash by 295 runs.

