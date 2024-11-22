India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: It is time for action in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 as India and Australia meet in the five-match Test series. The much anticipated India tour of Australia 2024-25 kicks-off with the first Test at Perth. India come into the series after having lost to New Zealand 3-0 at home. However, the visitors will be keen to bounce back in the longer format and do well Down Under, like last time! Meanwhile, for IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Why is India vs Australia Test Series Called Border-Gavaskar Trophy? What Does BGT Stand for? Know All About IND vs AUS Cricket Series.

Team India will be without regular captain Rohit Sharma, who recently became a father for the second time. In his absence, fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian national cricket team. India will also miss the services of right-handed batsman Shubman Gill, who is nursing a hand injury. KL Rahul is set to open the innings in place of Rohit. Devdutt Padikkal, who was part of India A tour in Australia, was asked to stay back following Gill’s injury and looks like he will take the number three spot in the first Test with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to follow. Interestingly, Dhruv Jurel could play purely as a batsman following his good show against Australia A and is set to take the number six spot.

Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy is very likely to be handed his Test debut while Ravi Ashwin will feature as the lone spinner in the side. With these two, India’s batting line-up will gain some depth. Bumrah will not only lead the side, but lead the bowling attack as he does. Among four pacers- Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna- only two will be picked and it is going to be a good headache for the management. On the other hand, hosts Australia will have usuals fill up the playing XI with only a new face being debutant Nathan McSweeney, who will open the innings. Virat Kohli Test Record in Australia: Take A Look At Star Indian Batsman's Stats, Performances in Australia Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test.

When is India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2024 will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22. Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will begin at 07:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 in Perth will be held at 07:20 AM IST. IND vs AUS 2024-25 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in India vs Australia Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 1?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channels. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 1?

India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. However, the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will not be available for free and fans in India will have to have a subscription to watch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener online. It is going to be an exciting start to the five-match series with the top two sides clashing against each other.

