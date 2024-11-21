The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is just a few hours away, and it will witness the top two Test sides, Australia and India, square off against each other in Perth on November 22. However, the eyeballs from India, Australia, and the cricketing world will be upon Virat Kohli, who is undergoing a lean patch. Five Memorable Knocks Played By 'King Kohli' in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's success in Australia depends on how Kohli plays, which has been the case on most occasions Down Under, where the ace Indian batter enjoys great success. The 36-year-old came into his own during India's tour of Australia in 2014-15, where Kohli amassed 692 runs, against one of the most fierce bowling attacks in the world. Kohli showed glimpses of his potential during the 2011-12 BGT Down Under, recording his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide.

Kohli's last few BGTs in Australia have not been up to standards, where the batting giant managed just 97 in two Tests, with his major performance coming back in 2018 at Perth, where the former Indian captain 123.

Virat Kohli's Test Record in Australia

Player Runs Matches Average 100s 50s 0s Virat Kohli 1,352 13 54.08 6 4 2

During his 13 Tests so far, Kohli has played at every major venue in Australia, with his favourtie being Adelaide Oval, where the batter has managed 509 runs, which include three hundreds. Kohli's least favoured ground in Australia is The Gabba in Brisbane, where he has managed merely 20 runs in one Test. ‘Virat Kohli Will Excel in Australia’: Irfan Pathan Gives His Take on Indian Batter’s Performance in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (See Post).

Some of the most notable Kohli knocks in Australia are

115 and 141 during BGT 2014-15 Adelaide Test

169 during BGT 2014-15 Melbourne Test

123 during BGT 2018-19 Perth Test

Virat Kohli's Performances In Venues Across Australia

Virat Kohli Stadium Runs Matches Average 100s Adelaide Oval 509 4 63.62 3 Gabba 20 1 10.00 0 Melbourne Cricket Ground 316 3 52.66 1 Perth Stadium 140 1 70.00 1 Sydney Cricket Ground 248 3 49.60 1 WACA 119 1 59.50 0

As his records suggest, Kohli in Australia is a beast but will need to rekindle his past form and look to end in what could be his final BGT Down Under on a high and leave his mark as a great on Australian soil, much like his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

