The India national cricket team has had a brilliant start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after they beat Australia by a margin of 295 runs in the first Test played in Perth. Being bowled out for just 150 runs, the visitors staged a remarkable fightback with captain Jasprit Bumrah leading the way. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli scored majestic centuries while Jasprit Bumrah and his bowling attack once again outplayed the Australia national cricket team to hand them this massive defeat to kickstart the series. The action in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 now will head to the Adelaide Oval for the IND vs AUS 2nd Test. Prior to that, the Indian cricket team is set to play a two-day warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Meets Team India Ahead of Two-day Warm-up Fixture Against Prime Minister's XI

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma met and interacted with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on November 28. The India national cricket team will look to warm up for their pink-ball Test against Australia when they take on the Australian Prime Minister's XI, captained by Jack Edwards. While young Australian cricketers would have the opportunity to compete against some of the best in the game, Rohit Sharma and co will look for some practice with the pink ball before the Adelaide Test. So will the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI warm-up match live streaming be available in India? Rohit Sharma Gives Speech in Australian Parliament House As Australia PM Anthony Albanese Meets Team India Players in Canberra Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Streaming and Telecast Available?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI two-day warm-up match live streaming online.

A solid show in Perth will give the India national cricket team a world of confidence and with Rohit Sharma back, the side has only gotten stronger. Australia on the other hand, will look to mount a fightback after being completely outplayed in Perth.

