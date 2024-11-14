The buzz around the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 is reaching newer heights every day with India and Australia set to lock horns in the series opener, on November 22. Earlier, the India national cricket team was slated to compete in a warm-up match against India A which would have enabled the side to acclimatized to the conditions but the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) later scrapped the game, stating that it was done to avoid injuries to the India national cricket team. However, as per a report in The West Australian, the India national cricket team will play a three-day intra-squad match at the Western Australian Cricket Association, or commonly known as the WACA, starting from November 15. In this article, we shall take a look at whether the live streaming of India's intra-squad warm-up match is available. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Now-or-Never Time for Virat Kohli, Will Australian Soil Come to His Rescue Again?

The India national cricket team has already hit the nets and preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is in full-swing. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah as well as the others have been grinding it out hard in the nets. India enter into this Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, having won Down Under for the last two times. While pulling off a three-peat might be a tough ask, the India national cricket team can be backed to pull off the feat.

Is India’s Intra-Squad Practice Game Telecast Available Online Ahead of BGT 2024-25?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of India's intra-squad game is not available. Fans neither will have an online viewing option to watch the three-day intra-squad match. Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar are the broadcast and streaming partners respectively for the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 but the live telecast and streaming of the India national cricket team's intra-squad match is not going to be available. Aaron Finch Feels Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey Could Be Decisive in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25; Brad Haddin Claims India Batters ‘Can’t Stand Up’ to Australia Pacers.

As a matter of fact, fans also would not be allowed into the stadium and it was also reported that the ground staff members would be barred from using their mobile devices to record the game.

