India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The two-Test series between the India national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team kicked off on November 14 at Eden Gardens, which saw the bowlers rule the roost on Day 1, which saw a total of 11 wickets falls, with batters scoring just 196 runs. India finds itself in a good position on 37 for 1, still trailing South Africa by 122 runs, after the visitors were bundled out for 159.IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Jasprit Bumrah's Fifer Restricts South Africa to 159, India in Control

Opting to bat first, South Africa were off to a decent start, scoring 50 for the first wicket, but found themselves up against Jasprit Bumrah, who wrecked the batting, claiming his 16th five-wicket haul. Bumrah found support from Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, where both bowlers claimed two wickets each.

In reply, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but KL Rahul and Washington Sundar ensured India went into stumps on Day 1 without much trouble.

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Date November 15 Time 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 2 ? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which started on November 14. Day 2 of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Claims Fifer As India Bowl Out South Africa for 159.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

