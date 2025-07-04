India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Indian Women’s cricket team will be facing England in the third T20 game of a five-match series at Kennington Oval in London. The visitors have a commanding 0-2 lead in the series, and they will step onto the field this evening, looking to claim the title. It has been a brilliant performance by the visiting Indians with both their batting and bowling unit shining. Opponents England though will need to find their perfect game in this crucial battle. IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 Preview: India Women’s Cricket Team Eyes Maiden Series Victory Over England.

They have looked short on confidence which is a sign of worry. England W versus India W will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 11:05 PM IST. Smriti Mandhana has a century to her name in the series already and her opening partnership with Shafali Verma is crucial. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be the one tying the innings together in the middle order while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur will look to score quickly. Nallapureddy Charani has been the leading wicket taker in the two matches, and she can cause problems for England once again.

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt got out cheaply in the last match, but she is one player that can help the side score big. Sophia Dunkley and Danny Wyatt-Hodge will need to make use of the powerplays to get the team off to a solid start. Alce Capsey has lacked wickets and her economy rate has not been great too and we could see a change in the English bowling attack.

India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 Date Friday, July 4 Time 11:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Kennington Oval, London Live Streaming and Telecast Details SonyLiv for Live Streaming and Sony Sports Network for Live Telecast

When is India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

India women's national cricket team will take on the England national cricket team in the third match of the five-T20I series on Friday, July 4. The IND-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the Kennington Oval, London and has a scheduled start time of 11:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs England Women Match in London.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India vs England series 2025. Fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels. For the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs ENG-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of cricket with India securing another win on the bounce.

