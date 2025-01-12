India Women's National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women's National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The India women's national cricket team will be out seeking a series win when they lock horns with Ireland women's national cricket team in the second of the three-match series on Sunday, January 12. The Smriti Mandhana-led side were superb, especially with the bat in hand as they were chased down a 239-run target in 34.3 overs with Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis hitting solid half-centuries. The Women in Blue do need to be a bit more clinical with the ball in hand especially after they allowed Ireland to get past the 200-run mark despite leaving them tottering at 56/4 at one stage. IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs Ireland Women Match in Rajkot.

For Ireland, the biggest positives were captain Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul's knocks with the two ensuring that the visitors got a total of some respect. The two also stitched a 117-run partnership off 150 deliveries that brought Ireland back into the game after they lost some early wickets with less than 100 runs on the board. Gaby Lewis narrowly missed out on a century by eight runs and later, did not take the field in the second innings with Orla Prendergast captaining the team in her absence. With the ball in hand, Ireland's best was Aimee Maguire, who picked up three wickets while Freya Sargent clinched one. IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Ireland Women Cricket Match in Rajkot.

When is IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on the Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team in the 2nd ODI of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Sunday, January 12. The IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 is set to start at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025?

Viacom holds the official broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs IRE-W ODI series 2025 in India. Fans in India can watch the IND W vs IRE-W live telecast of the 2nd ODI 2025 on Sports18-1 and Sports18-1 HD TV channels. For the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 viewing option online, scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming. It will however not be available on the JioCinema app and website for free, like it has been for the previous home series of the India women's national cricket team after the recent Reliance Jio-Disney Star merger last year. The India women's national cricket team will likely win this contest and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead.

