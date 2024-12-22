India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India women's national cricket team will be hosting the West Indies women's national cricket team in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI between the Indian women and the West Indies will be played on Sunday, December 22. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India secured a comprehensive 2-1 series in the three-match T20I series against the Hayley Matthews-led West Indies. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for live streaming and telecast details for the much-awaited India women's cricket team vs West Indies women's cricket team 1st ODI 2024 can scroll down below. Is India Women vs West Indies Women 1st ODI 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Uncapped 24-year-old Pratika Rawal has received her maiden call-up for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies women. Shafali Verma was yet again ignored by the ODI squad. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffered an ODI series in Australia. For the visitors, the veteran all-rounder Stafanie Taylor will miss the three-match ODI series as she is yet to recover from her injury.

When is IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's national cricket team vs the West Indies women's national cricket team 1st ODI 2024 will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, December 22. The IND-W vs WI-W will begin at 1:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024?

Viacom holds the official broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs WI-W ODI series 2024. Indian audiences can watch the much-awaited IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 viewing options, read below. IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Vadodara.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024?

JioCinema is the official OTT platform for Viacom18. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. A tough contest is expected between the two teams, with India eventually edging out the visitors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).