The Indian Premier League 2020 is inching closer with each passing day and the franchises are also prepping up for the mega-event. Ahead of the event, while the other teams have been sweating it out in the nets, team Chennai Super Kings is in the news for the wrong reason. Not more than a couple of days ago, did Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and the support staff of the team were tested positive for COVID-19. Then suddenly, Chinna Thalla Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 under the pretext of personal reasons. Now a media house reported that the left-hander had a tiff with the team management due to a hotel room and thus he left for India. Suresh Raina Labelled 'Prima Donna' by CSK Boss N Srinivasan After Southpaw Pulls Out of IPL 2020 Abruptly!

So as the media house reported that Raina wanted a room with a balcony as MS Dhoni had one. Raina requested the team management to arrange a room with a balcony for him as well as he felt claustrophobic as the players could not meet each other owing to the COVID-19 protocols. His request could not be accommodated and this did not go down well with Suresh Raina and he left for India. Now, AFter the incident CSK boss, N Srinivasan spoke to the media and called him temperamental.

"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," said Srinivasan. "My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan further added.

Rest of the teams like Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and others have sweated it out in the nets. The IPL 2020 starts from Septemeber 19, 2020 and the players and

