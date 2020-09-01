01 Sep, 08:39 (IST) RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Adam Zampa Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Leg-spinner Adam Zampa replaced fellow Australian Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad ahead of Indian Premier League 13. Richardson reportedly pulled out of IPL 2020 due to the impending birth of his first child. Fans have already started welcoming Zampa with funny memes and jokes.

Cricket fans must be ready to witness great cricket action as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is right around the corner. The gala T20 tournament will get underway on September 19 while the final is scheduled to take place on November 8. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, however, the upcoming competition will be played in UAE under proper precautions and safety measures. As of now, all the teams have reached their respective hotels in UAE and many sides have even started training after serving their mandatory quarantine period. Meanwhile, you must stay tuned to get the live updates and all the necessary news related to IPL 2020. CSK Boss N Srinivasan Says His Comment Following Suresh Raina's Decision to Exit IPL 2020 Were Taken Out of Context.

While all the teams are making strategies and plans for the upcoming tournament, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are tackling some other issues. 12 members of the team including pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad have been tested positive to Coronavirus. Owing to which, the team has been put in quarantine again which means they will be the last side to hit the training ground. Also, veteran batsman Suresh Raina made a shocking exit from IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. MS Dhoni Should Bat up the Order for CSK During IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir.

Social media pages of all the teams have been very active in recent times and are frequently sharing updates of their players and team. Recently, Mumbai Indians organized their first bonding session where the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandy, Jasprit Bumrah and other MI players were seen enjoying a gala time. Whereas, most of the teams have resumed training and are even joined by many of their foreign players.

Not too long ago, Virat Kohli asked his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates that one mistake can ruin the whole tournament. Well, those words might well prove to be true as the multiple COVID-19 cases in CSK camp might impact the tournament. Nevertheless, the tournament is still more than two weeks ago and fans must keep their fingers crossed.