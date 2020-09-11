Indian Premier League 2020 is just over a week away as the new season is scheduled to start from September 19, 2020 with a match between record champions Mumbai Indians and last season’s beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings. This will be the third time that the cash-rich league will be played outside India and second time in UAE. So before the league begins, we take a look at all the latest news and updates related to IPL 2020. Suresh Raina Shares Workout Video, Excited CSK Fans Ask if This Is a Hint for His IPL 2020 Return in UAE (Watch Video).

Ahead of the new season, teams have started their preparations and are taking part in vigorous training camps to get themselves back in shape after a lengthy lay-off due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several big-name players such as Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Sing, Lasith Malinga and Jason Roy have opted out of the tournament, with franchises except CSK replacing all the departing players in the squad. IPL 2020 Team Sponsorship: MediBuddy Signed as Digital Healthcare Partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in March 2020 but had to be put off indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. But after knockdown restriction were eased in several countries and with the Asia Cup 2020 and T20 World Cup being postponed for next year, the cash-rich league was scheduled to be held in UAE.

Stadiums’ in Abu Fabio, Sharjah and Dubai will host all the games behind closed doors as no fans are allowed to attend the matches to maintain social distancing protocols. KKR won the title last time the competition was played in UAE and they will once again fancy their chances.