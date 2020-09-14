Cricket fans must brace themselves as the 13 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just a few days away. Training of all the teams underway as every side is looking determined to make a mark in the gala tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have done all the pre-work and are looking forward to conduct the IPL 2020. The apex cricket body has also released the full schedule of IPL 2020. Hence, fans must mark the dates of their favourite teams. Meanwhile, stay tuned for all the updates and news related to the gala T20 tournament. Ahead of IPL 2020, Twitter Launches Emojis of CSK, MI, RCB, RR, KXIP, SRH, RR, DC in 6 Languages.

Yesterday, Chennai Super Kings duo MS Dhoni and Shane Watson were seen smashing some huge sixes while Virat Kohli was having fun in the net sessions with his RCB teammates. Also, Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe in mentorship role. Well, the tournament isn't even underway but has already started creating a lot of buzzes. Social media is flooded with the messages of ecstatic fans, who are eagerly waiting for the T20 extravaganza. MS Dhoni, Shane Watson Bring Down the Nets With Tall Sixes.

Owing to the IPL craze, Twitter has also launched the emoticons of all the eight teams. The much-awaited tournament will get underway on September 19 with a match against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. For a change, the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm (IST) instead of 8:00 pm while the afternoon matches will begin on 3:30 pm.

