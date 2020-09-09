Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma might not have played cricket for long owing to the Coronavirus-induced break. However, the dashing opener is showing no signs of rustiness in his training. Recently, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians shared a video of Rohit’s net session in which the Hitman can be seen smashing a giant hit which clears the stadium and hits a moving bus outside the ground. Well, the 33-year-old is looking at his vintage best which is definitely not a great sign for the opposition bowlers ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rohit Sharma Seen Giving Tips to Young Pacer Digvijay Deshmukh.

“Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving (bus emoji),” wrote MI while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. Fans were enthralled after coming across the post as they flooded praises in the comment section. Several backed the veteran batsman to showcase his blitzes in IPL as well while others pulled the legs of other teams with hilarious memes. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Rohit Sharma smoked the ball in the batting session. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

Well, Rohit and Sixes undoubtedly go hand in hand, and the star batsman only seems to get better with time. He also enjoyed a great run in international cricket in the past year which will boost up his confidence even more. Along with him, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard will handle the mantle of run-scoring for CSK while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will have the onus to shine with the ball.

Mumbai Indians will start their campaign with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the tournament on September 19.

