Rohit Sharma has always led from the front and does not shy away from guiding the youngsters. This makes him an ideal fit for captaincy. The Mumbai Indians captain was seen guiding a young bowler named Digvijay Deshmukh ahead of the IPL 2020. The bowler kept on going down the leg and finally bowled a wide. Now, the Mumbai Indians captain was confused and asked him what was wrong with him. The bowler responded saying he is trying something new. Rohit Sharma then asked him to focus on bowling a good length delivery bowl and the youngster got it right. Mumbai Indians shared the video on their social media account. Rohit Sharma Catches Up With Kolkata Knight Riders’ Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Nayar, MI Captain Keeps in Mind Social Distancing Norms Ahead of IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians will play their first tie against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, 2020. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have always had a tough battle and their matches have gone down the live wire. The fans also have enjoyed the epic battle between the two teams. The fans and the players can't wait for the start of the upcoming edition of the IPL. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Mumbai Indians.

Prior to this we told you how the Mumbai Indians captain caught up with Kolkata Knight Riders' Abhishek Nayar and Kuldeep Yadav keeping the normas of social distancing in mind.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).