Kerala will begin their Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 campaign when they face Pondicherry in the Elite Group E game. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on January 11, 2021 (Monday). The T20 tournament is the first domestic competition to be played in India in nine months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Kerala vs Pondicherry in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can scroll down below. Sreesanth Set to Make Comeback in Professional Cricket After Seven Years, Pacer to Represent Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The clash could see the return of S Sreeshant to cricketing action for the first time since his ban as the pacer has been included in Kerala’s squad. Both teams will be looking to catch up with Delhi and Haryana, who have won their opening game of the competition. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BCCI Increases Hosting Fee From Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000.

Is Kerala vs Pondicherry T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Kerala vs Pondicherry match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Kerala vs Pondicherry match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads

Kerala Squad: Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson(w/c), Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, S Sreesanth, MD Nidheesh, Vinoop Manoharan, Abhishek Mohan, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummal, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind

Pondicherry Squad: Subramanian Anand, Paras Dogra, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sheldon Jackson(w), Damodaren Rohit(c), Pankaj Singh, A Aravinddaraj, Iqlas Naha, Sagar Udeshi, Sagar Trivedi, Fabid Ahmed, S Karthik, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, J Manikandan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).